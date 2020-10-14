1/
Marvin Alan Kolsky
Marvin Alan Kolsky

Morristown - Marvin Alan Kolsky, of Morristown, NJ, passed peacefully at home on October 13, 2020 in the company of his beloved wife, Barbara and devoted son, Barry.

Born in New York on December 12, 1936, Marvin was the son of William and Margaret Kolsky, and lived most of his life in Morristown.

Marvin graduated from Morristown High School, where he met his future wife, Barbara, and attended Columbia University College of Pharmacy for one year before entering military service. He spent two years in the U.S. Army; stationed mostly in Stuttgart, Germany in the Counterintelligence Corps.

He joined his late father-in-law, Louis Cohen, in Speedwell Paint & Design in the 1960's; spending the rest of his life expanding the business with his son, Barry.

His main interests included business, business, business, real estate investments, and his family.

Throughout his multi-year battle with cancer, Marvin showed unwavering determination and strength; staying alert, sharp-tongued, and spirited until the end.

Marvin is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Barbara (nee Cohen); his dear son, Barry(Karin), his adored grandson, Emil, his brothers, Neil (Beverly), and Theodore (Vicki); his brother-in-law, Larry Cohen, his sister-in-law, Nancy Cohen; and many cherished nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Noon at Beth Israel Cemetery, Cedar Knolls.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to the: American Cancer Society (www.cancer.org).

Arrangements are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains NJ.




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Dangler Funeral Home, Inc.
600 Speedwell Avenue
Morris Plains, NJ 07950
973-539-3300
