Marvin Lewis Kennedy, Sr.
Boonton - Marvin Lewis Kennedy, Sr., 76, of Boonton, NJ peacefully passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.
Surviving are his longtime companion, Lavine Beston; devoted sons, Christopher (Beverly) & Michael (Nicole) Hayes, Marvin, Jr. (Mary), Alan & Robert Kennedy; loving stepchildren, Eddie, Stacy and Jonny Beston; dear siblings, Ronald and Gail Kennedy; also, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Services with Military Honors to celebrate Marvin's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Bethel AME Church, 140 Plane Street, Boonton, NJ. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to view the full obituary and share a condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020