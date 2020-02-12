Services
Codey & Mackey Funeral Home
107 Essex Avenue
Boonton, NJ 07005
(973) 334-5252
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020
2:00 PM
Bethel AME Church
140 Plane Street
Boonton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Marvin Kennedy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Marvin Lewis Kennedy Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Marvin Lewis Kennedy Sr. Obituary
Marvin Lewis Kennedy, Sr.

Boonton - Marvin Lewis Kennedy, Sr., 76, of Boonton, NJ peacefully passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020.

Surviving are his longtime companion, Lavine Beston; devoted sons, Christopher (Beverly) & Michael (Nicole) Hayes, Marvin, Jr. (Mary), Alan & Robert Kennedy; loving stepchildren, Eddie, Stacy and Jonny Beston; dear siblings, Ronald and Gail Kennedy; also, seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Services with Military Honors to celebrate Marvin's life will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at 2:00 pm in the Bethel AME Church, 140 Plane Street, Boonton, NJ. Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to view the full obituary and share a condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -