Mary A. Kulawiec
Rockaway Twp. - Mary A. Kulawiec died on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville. She was 93. Born in Irvington, she lived in Rockaway Twp. for the past 60 years.
Mrs. Kulawiec was a administrative assistant with the Department of Defense at Picatinny Arsenal in Rockaway Twp. prior to her retirement. She was a longtime, active parishioner of St. Cecilia Church in Rockaway.
She was predeceased by her husband, Milton in 2006. She is survived by her daughter, Mary Ann (Gary) Bubb; two sons: Thomas and Robert Kulawiec; and two brothers: Walter and Theodore Nawolski.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, October 19 at 5:00 - 7:00 PM at Whitham-Kanapaux Funeral Home, 20 Keller Ave, Rockaway. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, October 20 at 10:00AM at St. Cecilia Church, 70 Church St., Rockaway. Interment to follow at St. Cecilia Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to NJ Right to Life (njrtl.org/donate
). Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com