Rockaway Twp. - It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Mary A Mayer of Rockaway Twp. NJ who died December 24 2019.

Born 1930 in Summit NJ she leaves behind her beloved husband Richard H Mayer, her 2 sons Richard and Daniel, 3 grandchildren

And 2 step grandchildren,her brother William Guida, a sister Clara Dahn who pre deceased her.

Mary and her husband where the proud owners operators of the Boonton Dinner For over 46 years.

She will be missed by all who know her and loved her.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
