Mary A. O'Connor
Mary A. O'Connor passed away peacefully on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Morris View Care Center in Morris Plains, NJ. She was 82.
Mary was born Galway, Ireland. on January 22, 1938, a daughter to the late Mary Ellen (Burke) and John Anthony Sweeney.
She was a communicant of St. Vincent de Paul RC Church in Stirling, NJ for over 39 years.
She loved crossword puzzles, and reading, her membership to the Long Hill Township Senior Citizens and the trips to Atlantic City, but most important was her time caring for her family.
She was predeceased by her husband Richard D. O'Connor. She was also predeceased by her brother Frank Sweeney.
Mary is survived by her children Michael and his wife Tracy, Patti and her husband Mick Locke, Ann O'Connor, R. Gary and his wife Maigen, and Edward and his wife Jennifer, a sister Helen Griffin, and her brothers Sean and Pat Sweeney. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kylie, Kian, Rachel, Kinley, Kyle, Katie, Kieran and Emily.
Visitation will be Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 5:00 - 8:00 PM at the Valley Memorial Funeral Home 1012 Valley Road, Gillette, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM celebrated at St. Vincent de Paul RC Church, Bebout Ave, Stirling, NJ. Burial will follow at St, Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Stirling, NJ. Memorial contributions may be made to the . For more information and online condolences visit valleymemorialfuneralhome.net.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2020