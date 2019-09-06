|
|
Mary Agnes Parker
Morristown - Mary Agnes Parker, age 78, passed away surrounded by her family on September 2, 2019. Mary was born May 15, 1941 in Morristown, NJ, the daughter of John and Bridget Ginty. Mary graduated from the Academy of Saint Elizabeth and was co-owner of Ginty's Irish Gifts in Morristown with her best friend and sister, Kathleen, for over 30 years. More than anything, Mary loved spending time with her family and friends. Those who knew her will always remember her sense of humor, strong will, and her love of music and dancing - especially high kicking with her sisters. Mary left a lasting impression on everyone she met.
Mary was pre-deceased by her parents John W. and Bridget Ginty and her sister Patricia (Patsy) D'Aloia. She will be dearly missed by her husband, Monroe, her son Kevin and his wife Alice Parker, daughter Patricia and her husband Sean Wilson, her two sisters, Kathleen Hyland and Margaret Meys, and her greatest joys in life, her grandchildren, Emily, Jack, Colin and Liam, as well as many family and friends.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 10am at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown. Arrangements made by the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave. Morristown.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to the John W. Ginty scholarship fund.
Morris County School of Technology
Business Office
400 E Main St, Denville, NJ 07834
Checks payable to "John W. Ginty Scholarship Fund"
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 6, 2019