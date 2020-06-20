Mary Alice Picciano (Swoboda)
Jefferson Township - Mary Alice Picciano (Swoboda) passed away at her home in Jefferson Twp., NJ on June 19, 2020, at the age of 89.
Born in Nutley, NJ she grew up in Wilkes-Barre, PA where she was the Valedictorian of GAR High School. She then moved to Denville, NJ where she would live for 49 years before moving to Jefferson Twp., NJ 5 years ago.
Mary graduated from Business / Secretarial school and worked as a proofreader for Fireman's Fund Insurance Company in Parsippany, NJ for 25 years. She loved to cook and she loved to travel, she spent many summers vacationing with her family in Ocean City, MD, and she had the privilege of visiting all 50 states but her biggest passion was her family who was her life.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 55 years, Nicholas A. Picciano in 2011.
Mary is survived by her loving children Mark and his wife Leida Picciano of Middletown, R.I. and Barbara and her husband John Hughes of Jefferson Twp., NJ. She is also survived by her grandchildren Kristen & Ricky Capelli, Matthew Shanklin, Brian Hughes, and Kevin Hughes. She is also survived by her great grandchildren Milania and Scarlet Capelli as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Monday June 22, 2020, from 5:00 - 8:00PM at Norman Dean Home for Services 16 Righter Ave Denville, NJ 07834 www.normandean.com. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday June 23, at 10:00AM at St. Mary's Church in Denville. Interment will follow at Denville Cemetery.
Memorial donations can be made in her memory to: St. Jude Children's Research Hospital by way of inmemof.org.
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 20 to Jun. 21, 2020.