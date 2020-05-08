|
|
Mary Ann (Tobler) Muetterties, 91, passed away on Friday, May 1, 2020 of natural causes at Franciscan Oaks Health Center in Denville, NJ. She was the daughter of Emil and Mary (Karl) Tobler of South Elgin, IL who predeceased her. She was also predeceased in death by her husband of 64 years, John Herman Muetterties, and three of her sisters: Magdaline (Tobler) Johnson, Elaine (Tobler) Farrell, and Emily Tobler.
Mary Ann is survived by her sister Dorothy (Tobler) Mann. She is also survived by her eight children and their spouses: Andrew (Marsha) Muetterties, Parker,CO; Robert (Robyn) Muetterties, Boxford, MA; John Henry (Lisa) Muetterties, Eagle, ID; William (Amy) Muetterties, Lexington, KY; Jane Muetterties (Martin) Cronk, Boonton Township, NJ; Joseph (Kristin) Muetterties, Centennial, CO; David (Vicky) Muetterties, Roswell, GA; Anne Muetterties (Bill) Hunter, York, PA. In addition, Mary Ann leaves 17 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Mary Ann graduated from Elgin High School in Elgin IL in 1946. She married her husband, John, in 1948. She was a loving and supportive mother and a wonderful homemaker as they lived in Madison, WI; Menlo Park, CA; Stevens Point, WI ; Mountain Lakes, NJ; and Denville, NJ. When her children were older she was a library assistant at Mt. Lakes Library and a teacher's aide for the Lake Drive School for Hard of Hearing. She and her husband traveled extensively throughout the United States and the world. They both were loyal fans of Mountain Lakes High School sports and attended many games.
Mary Ann will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Arrangements are private and will be at Codey & Mackey Funeral Home in Boonton, NJ. Please visit www.codeymackeyfh.com to share a memory or condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Record from May 8 to May 10, 2020