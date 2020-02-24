Services
Tuttle Funeral Home
272 Highway 10
Randolph, NJ 07869
(973) 366-7400
Mary Ann Pizzi, 75, passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at Morristown Memorial Hospital. Mary Ann was born in Irvington and has lived in the Morris Township area for most of her life. She was an Administrative Assistant for Caldwell Banker, Parsippany.

Mary Ann is survived by her two sons Donald V. of Springfield and Jeff T. of Randolph, her two sisters Elaine Hall of Springfield and Lorraine Nemeth of Denville. She was predeceased by her husband Donald in 2013 and her mother Ann Palmisano in 2020.

Memorial Mass 10:00 AM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at St. Matthew the Apostle R.C. Church, Randolph.

All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com).
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020
