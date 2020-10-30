1/
Mary Ann Rosica-Smith
Mary Ann Rosica-Smith

Dover - As her grandma C stated on numerous occasions - "First your destiny is written - then you are born"

Mary Ann Rosica Smith fulfilled her destiny here on earth on Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Born and raised in Dover, Mary Ann spent her life surrounded by a loving family, both immediate and extended.

She was predeceased by much loved parents, Anna and Rocco, who were amazing role models of family, faith, love, compassion, and understanding for each of their 3 children.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 19 years, Craig, sister Dee, brother Rocky and wife Jo Ann, nephews Matthew and Daniel, niece Stephanie, aunts, uncles, many cousins, and dedicated supportive friends, Judy M., and Judy and Glen B.

Mary Ann acknowledges the dedication of the doctors and staff at Morristown Memorial Hospital who helped her deal with her illness with compassion and care.

A mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Dover, followed by a private burial. In lieu of flowers send donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or your favorite charity. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




Published in Daily Record from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
