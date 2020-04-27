|
|
Mary Arlene Falduto
Boonton - Mary Arlene Falduto, 83, ("Arlene") of Boonton passed away on April 25, 2020, at CareOne at Madison Avenue in Morristown, New Jersey.
Arlene, nicknamed "Sunshine" by a dear personal friend because of her spunk and zest for life, was born in Boonton and was a lifelong resident. Arlene was a parishioner of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church in Boonton and was most recently employed by the Mountain Lakes School District where she served as an Administrative Assistant to the Special Services Department for over 20 years prior to her retirement. In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed working outdoors, especially in her garden and doing various home projects and crafts. She had a lovely singing voice and seeing her and her late husband, David, on the dance floor was like watching Fred and Ginger.
Arlene was predeceased by her beloved husband David Falduto and her dear sisters Helen Ratti and Madelyn Komineak. She is survived by her four loving children, Ellen Falduto, Michael Falduto and his wife, Maryann of Bernardsville, New Jersey, Douglas Falduto and his wife, Megan of Harding Township, New Jersey, and Christine Heimsch and her husband, Gary of Holland Township, New Jersey, five beautiful grandchildren, Nicholas, Jillian, Andrew, Ryan and Casey, a cherished sister-in-law, Mary Rea of Boonton Township, New Jersey, and several nieces and nephews.
Interment will be held privately under the direction of Dangler Lewis & Carey Funeral Home in Boonton, New Jersey. A memorial service for Arlene will be held at a later date so that other family members and friends may also attend.
Because she had such a strong fondness for animals, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made online or by mail in Arlene's name to Mylestone Equine Rescue, 227 Still Valley Road, Phillipsburg, NJ 08865 (mylestone.org) or St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center, 575 Woodland Road, Madison, NJ 07940 (https://www.sthuberts.org/donate). Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020