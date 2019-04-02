|
|
Mary C. Gordon
Mendham - Mary C. Gordon passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2019. She was 65 years old.
She was born in Levittown, NY, to parents Stuart and Ellen Wurtz Gordon. The family moved to Pittsburgh in 1960 and then moved to Mendham in 1962. She remained in the Mendham area for the remainder of her life.
Mary was a graduate of the West Morris Central class of 1971. She received her Bachelor's degree in Education from Kutztown University. She majored in Elementary Education and had a minor in Music. She continued her studies at Kutztown and earned Master of Education.
She was a devout Catholic and parishioner of St. Matthew the Apostle in Randolph. She was a staple in her community as a teacher. She taught Mathematics, language arts, and social studies. She coached cheer-leading at St. Virgil's School in Morris Plains from 1975-1976, St. Josephs School in Mendham from 1977-1979 and Assumption School in Morristown from 1979-1981. Mary also created and implemented a cross country program at Bayley-Ellard High School in Madison 1981-1983. She taught middle school Mathematics and coached cheer-leading and cross-country at Valley View Middle School in Denville for 28 years until her retirement in 2013.
She will be remembered as a loving mother, wife, sister, friend, and colleague. Mary enjoyed teaching aerobics, playing piano, guitar, and drums. She also enjoyed singing, participating in the choir, and playing the bells. She loved distance running, and walking her dog and was always involved with numerous charities.
She is survived by her husband Carl T. Cochran, her son Gordon McGrath, grandson Skyler, her brothers Stuart wife Haidee Gordon in Sparks, NV, and John wife Neile Gordon in Newton, MA, and her sister Alicia Gordon in Portland, OR.
A memorial mass will be held on April 6 at 2:30 PM at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, 335 Dover Chester Rd, Randolph NJ 07869. A small repast will follow. The Donations in Mary's name may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. www.baileyfuneral.com
Published in Daily Record on Apr. 2, 2019