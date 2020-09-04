Mary Catherine Quinn Trautmann
"A sunflower teaches us so much about love"
-Samrah Ahmad
Mary Catherine Quinn Trautmann passed peacefully on Friday, September 4th with her devoted husband by her side. She shared 45 years of strength and faith with everyone she met. A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, September 12th at 5 pm at the Norman Dean Home For Services, Denville. Memorial walkthrough visitation will begin at 2 o'clock that afternoon. All are encouraged to wear something green(Mary's favorite color), METS apparel or pro wrestling gear as these were some of Mary's faves! In lieu of flowers donations in her memory may be made to the good work of www.strokecamp.com
or the Cedar Knolls Rescue Squad. For complete obituary, please go to www.normandean.com