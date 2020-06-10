Mary "Emma" Dahle Donovan
Mary "Emma" Dahle Donovan, or Emmy as she was known to her family and friends, passed away peacefully, at her home, on May 26th. A lifelong resident of Morris County, Emma was born in Green Village and made Morris Plains her home for over 60 years.
Emma was a one-of-a-kind, unforgettable woman. Bright, bubbly, and dynamic, she embraced life with zeal. Affable, gregarious, and curious, she loved to chat and meet new people. Emma was community-minded and had been a den mother and a troop leader. She was a long-time parishoner at St. Virgil's Church where she had belonged to the choir. Emma joined the Morris Plains Prime Time "Red Hats" with many of her friends. She was a strong and resilient woman who lived her life on her own terms. She will be greatly missed by all and will forever be in our hearts.
Emma had a long career at New Jersey Bell Telephone and was an active member of the Pioneers. Following her retirement, she worked for the Visiting Nurse Association and at the election polls in Morris Plains.
Above all else, Emma would want to be remembered as loving and devoted to her family and friends. Preceded in death by her husband, Alfred Donovan; her parents, Frank T. and Bridget (Mannion) Dahle; and her sister, Kathy Woodling. Emma is survived by her children: Brian (Julia), Karen (Barry Brecker), Dennis (Sheila), and Thomas Donovan, and Diane (Joseph Jr.) Minsavage; her beloved grandchildren: Elizabeth, Kevin, Shane, Devon, and Kaitlyn; and her brother, Frank (Margie) Dahle.
A Memorial Mass and a celebration of Emma's life will be scheduled in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Morris Minute Men or St. Virgil's would be appreciated.
Arrangements are with Doyle Funeral Home in Morristown. To share a memory, see the full obituary, or for additional information, please see www.doylefh.com
Published in Daily Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.