Mary Davitt Grogan Hines
Branchville - Mary Davitt Grogan Hines passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her daughters home in Branchville, NJ. She was 96. Born in Morristown, Mary was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Bayley High School in Morristown. Mary was the payroll manager at Sears in Morristown for 37 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Vincent Grogan; second husband, John Ned Hines; son, Thomas V. Grogan; grandson, Kevin Crowley and her sisters, Margaret, Theresa and Rose. Mary is survived by her daughter, Jean Crowley and her husband, Michael of Branchville, NJ. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Joseph and Ryan; her step-daughters, Claire, Patricia, Mary Lou, Theresa and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Wednesday at 10:00AM. Interment St. Vincent Cemetery, Madison. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Tuesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, C/O Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020