Services
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
10:00 AM
Church of the Assumption
Morristown, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Davitt Grogan Hines

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Davitt Grogan Hines Obituary
Mary Davitt Grogan Hines

Branchville - Mary Davitt Grogan Hines passed away on Thursday, January 16, 2020 at her daughters home in Branchville, NJ. She was 96. Born in Morristown, Mary was a lifelong resident. She was a graduate of Bayley High School in Morristown. Mary was the payroll manager at Sears in Morristown for 37 years. She was predeceased by her first husband, Joseph Vincent Grogan; second husband, John Ned Hines; son, Thomas V. Grogan; grandson, Kevin Crowley and her sisters, Margaret, Theresa and Rose. Mary is survived by her daughter, Jean Crowley and her husband, Michael of Branchville, NJ. She is also survived by her great-grandsons, Joseph and Ryan; her step-daughters, Claire, Patricia, Mary Lou, Theresa and many nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of the Assumption, Morristown on Wednesday at 10:00AM. Interment St. Vincent Cemetery, Madison. Hours of visitation at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Ave., Morristown on Tuesday from 4-8PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to the Carol G. Simon Cancer Center, C/O Morristown Medical Center, 100 Madison Ave., Morristown, NJ 07960.
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -