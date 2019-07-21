|
Mary E. Finlay
Morris Twp. - Mary E. Finlay of Morris Township passed away at home on July 19. She was 95.
Mary was born in the Bronx to Michael and Elizabeth Daly. She graduated from Cathedral High School and Grace Institute in Manhattan. During World War II, she met Howard J. Finlay, also from the Bronx, and they married in 1947.
In the 1950s, the Finlays moved to the suburbs to raise their family. They lived in Yorktown Heights, NY, Needham, MA, and in 1967, settled in Morris Township.
Mary worked in the library at Morristown HS. She enjoyed singing in the choir at St Thomas More Church and traveling to her parents' childhood home in County Mayo, Ireland. She was a member of the Cromwell Hills Olive TWIGS.
Mrs. Finlay was pre-deceased by her husband, Howard in 2009, and is survived by her children, Kevin & his wife Sheila Finlay of Denville, Christine Driskill of Little Egg Harbor, Howie Finlay of Morris Plains, Kathleen & her husband VincentEndres of Morris Township, and Brian and his wife Vickie Finlay of Long Valley. Mary had 12 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Monday, July 22 from 4-8PM at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue, Morristown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Thomas More Church in Morris Township on Tuesday, July 23 at 10:30 AM. A burial service will follow at Holy Rood Cemetery.
Published in Daily Record on July 21, 2019