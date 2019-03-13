|
Mary E. Kelly
Howell - Mary E. Kelly, 95, of Howell formerly of Brooklyn, passed away on Monday, March 11, 2019 at CentraState Medical Center, Freehold Township. Wife of the late Francis Kelly, mother of five (including Francis Kelly, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Morris Plains) and grandmother of eleven. Arrangements by Clayton & McGirr Funeral Home, Freehold Township. For complete information, directions, or condolence messages to the family, visit www.claytonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 13, 2019