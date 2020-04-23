|
Mary E. Krisanda
Denville - Mary E. Krisanda died on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at Regency Grande Nursing And Rehabilitation Center in Dover. She was 96. Born in Kensington, CT, she was raised in Rockaway and lived in Lake Hiawatha before moving to Denville and then to Cooks Pond Senior Housing.
Mrs. Krisanda was a hostess and worked at Stern's at the Willowbrook Mall prior to retiring. She was a parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church in Mountain Lakes.
She was predeceased by her husband, Joseph Krisanda in 1988; two brothers: Donald L. and Frank M. Tironi. She is survived by her sister, Sally Masi. Mary was loved by her many in-laws, nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, cousins, family and friends.
Due to current health and public safety regulations, interment will be private at Gate of Heaven Cemetery in East Hanover. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Mrs. Krisanda's name to: Morris County ARC (arcmorris.org). Messages of condolence may be sent to: RockawayFuneral.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 23 to Apr. 26, 2020