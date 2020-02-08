Services
Mary E. Sheerin

Mary E. Sheerin Obituary
Mary E. Sheerin

Mary E. Sheerin, of the Brookside Section of Mendham Township, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. She was 95.

A life-long resident of Mendham Township, Mary worked at Beneficial for years, which provided her an opportunity travel out West and across the U.S., including Canada, as well as her favorite location, Ireland. She retired in 1990 after 32 years of service.

She is survived by her beloved sister, Dorothy Sheerin. Funeral arrangements by Bradley-Braviak Funeral Home, Whippany, were private.

www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020
