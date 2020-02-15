Services
Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home
96 Main Street
Succasunna, NJ 07876
(973) 584-7264
Mary Edith Shaw

Mt. Arlington - Mrs. Mary Edith Shaw, 92, died on February 13, 2020 in Mt. Arlington. She was born and raised in Paterson and lived in Lake Hopatcong for the past 75 years in her family's home. She was a retired Secretary & Bookkeeper at the Action Sprinkler Co. in Hawthorne. She was also a member of the Succasunna United Methodist Church.

She was predeceased by her husband J George Shaw in 1997, and is survived by her children; Wayne (and Susan) Shaw of Hopatcong, David (and Ann Marie) Shaw of Lincoln, DE, and Mary (and Piyush) Chowhan of Flanders. She also leaves her 8 grandchildren; Mark Shaw, Matthew Shaw, Melissa (and Michael) DeBlock, Richard (and Lauren) Shaw, Katelyn (and fiancé Chris Fanaris) Shaw, John (and fiancé Rachel Lynam) Shaw, Kyle (and fiancé Liz Wade) Chowhan, and Drew (and Megan) Chowhan, and 4 great grandchildren; Jason Shaw, Krista Shaw, Savannah Shaw, and Addison DeBlock.

Friends may visit at the Davis & Hepplewhite Funeral Home, 96 Main Street, Succasunna, NJ 973-584-7264 (davishepplewhitefh.com) on Tuesday, February 18th, from 2-4 & 6-8 PM. The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, 10 AM, at the Succasunna United Methodist Church, 91 Main Street, Succasunna, with the Interment to follow at the Laurel Grove Cemetery in Totowa.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
