Mary Elizabeth Cantagallo


1933 - 2020
Mary Elizabeth Cantagallo Obituary
Mary Elizabeth Cantagallo

Mary Elizabeth Cantagallo (nee Wierdo) passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 after a brief illness. Born in Paterson NJ to Charles and Margaret Wierdo, she was a long-time resident of Randolph, and most recently Morristown, NJ. Mary was pre-deceased by husband Robert Don Cantagallo. She is survived by her son Robert C Cantagallo, daughter in law Elizabeth Cantagallo, and granddaughter Natalie Cantagallo of Mt. Arlington; her daughter Maria Cantagallo and her significant other David Bertot, of Highland Lakes; her sister Margaret (Peggy) Iannacone of New Hampshire, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Funeral services will be private for immediate family only.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
