Syracuse, NY - Mary Elizabeth (Snelling) Lewis, of Syracuse, NY, died at home Tuesday of natural causes, surrounded by her family and her two dogs. She was 93. Born in Towaco, NJ in 1926, Mary Beth was graduated from Mountain Lakes High School in 1943 and worked most of her career as a legal secretary for the Johnson, Gallagher & Burgio firm in Caldwell, NJ. She lived in Towaco for 79 years, before relocating in 2005 to Syracuse to be near her daughters and their families. She is survived by two daughters: Nancy Lewis Brown and Jackie Lewis-Frenay (Gary), both of Syracuse; five grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, a niece, two nephews, and several cousins. She was predeceased by her husband, Frederick E. Lewis, her son, Skip (Frederick E. Lewis Jr.), and her sister, Janet Snelling Fedishen. Burial in the spring at the Montville United Methodist Church Cemetery in Towaco, NJ., with a celebration of her life at a later date. Leave condolences for the family at mathewsonforani.com
Published in Daily Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020
