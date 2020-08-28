Mary Evangeline Belmont Sullivan
Mary Evangeline Belmont Sullivan passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on August 6, 2020 at the age of 98.
Mary was raised in West Haven, CT. She graduated from West Haven High School in 1939 and married James M. Sullivan in 1945. In 1965 they moved to Randolph, NJ, with their seven children. She worked for the Randolph Board of Education for 22 years, retiring in 1990.
Exceptionally sweet and loving, she enjoyed cooking for anyone who visited. She was understanding and forgiving, never judgmental. She always wanted to know the latest news and gossip.
She is predeceased by her parents Arthur Belmont and Martha Conner Belmont, her husband James, her brothers Walter and Francis, and two sons John and James Jr. She is survived by James Jr.'s wife Michelle, Joseph (Meg), Edmund (Judy), Peter (Roxanne Dome), Mary, and Paul, along with 3 grandsons and 2 granddaughters.
Services for Mary will be at St. Bernard's Cemetery, New Haven Ct. on Friday, September 4, 2020 at 1pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charity
in her name.
All arrangements by Tuttle Funeral Home 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
).