Doyle Funeral Home
106 Maple Ave.
Morristown, NJ 07960
New Vernon - Mary I. Crummy, formerly of New Vernon, passed away peacefully on Friday January 31,2020 at Heath Village, Hackettstown, after a long illness. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at the Church of Christ the King on Saturday 2/8/20 at 10:30AM with an interment to follow at Somerset Hills Memorial Park, Basking Ridge. Hours of visitation are between 4 - 8pm at the Doyle Funeral Home, 106 Maple Avenue Morristown.

Mary was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, James L., her parents Arthur and Irene (O'Toole) and her brothers Arthur and John. She is survived by her children, Renee Gero, Kathleen Smith (Charlie), Andi Rice Gantert, Lori Henderson (Tim), Patti Bernard (Sean), and James (Dina), fourteen devoted grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Mary's memory to the , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
