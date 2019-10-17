|
|
Mary I. (Bowers) Walther
Barnegat - Mary I. (Bowers) Walther, 89, of Barnegat, NJ formerly of Netcong, NJ passed on October 14, 2019.
She is survived by her two sons, Alan and John Walther; seven grandchildren; two great grandchildren; her sister, Faith Bowers Cook. She was predeceased by her loving husband, Kurt Frank Walther and two grandchildren, John and Lora.
Viewing Sunday, October 20, 2019 from 1 to 4 PM at Barnegat funeral Home, 841 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Interment will be held Monday 11 AM in Pleasant Hill Cemetery, Chester, NJ. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press & Daily Record from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019