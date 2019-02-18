|
Mary Jane M. Reilly
Parsippany - Mary Jane M. Reilly (nee Walz), 64, passed away Friday evening, Feb 15, 2019 at Morristown Medical Center, in the presence of her family.
Born in Irvington, NJ, Mary Jane was raised in the Vailsburg section of Newark and had moved to the Lake Hiawatha section of Parsippany nearly 40 years ago.
Mrs. Reilly was a bookkeeper with Dun & Bradstreet in Florham Park for 21 years before her retirement. She had also worked as a school aide with the Parsippany Township Schools.
She was a former volunteer at the Knollwood School Library.
Survivors include her husband of 39 years, Dennis G. Reilly; her children, Brian C. Reilly (Tate) of Salisbury, MD, Katie Reilly (Luca) of West Milford, NJ, and Megan N. Reilly of Lake Hiawatha, NJ; and two sisters, Florence Wehrle and Rose Testa both of Toms River, NJ.
Relatives and friends are invited to call Monday, Feb. 18, 4-8pm at S.J. Priola Parsippany Funeral Service, 60 North Beverwyck Rd., Lake Hiawatha (973-335-4700). The Funeral Mass will be celebrated Tuesday, Feb. 19, 11am at St. Peter the Apostle R.C. Church, Parsippany. Interment will follow at Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover. For further info, please see www.parsippanyfuneral.com.
Published in Daily Record on Feb. 18, 2019