Mary Jane Thompson
Mendham - Mrs. Mary Jane Thompson, a resident of the Mendham Commons since 2001, passed away on February 4, 2020, surrounded by many loved ones.
Mary Jane was born in St. Louis, Missouri in 1930 as Mary Jane Hawkins. She moved to Indianapolis after school where she soon met and fell in love with her husband, Robert Lee Thompson.
Mary Jane was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 50 years, Mr. Bob Thompson. They were proud parents of their two daughters - Terri Jean and Diana Dene; three grandchildren - Morgan Thomas, Jesse Lee and Taylor Jane; and six great grandchildren.
Mary Jane was known for her generosity of spirit and easy laughter. She served her Catholic communities in both Indiana and New Jersey by administering holy communion to the sick in their homes, hospitals and nursing facilities. In addition, she served her parishes by assisting in their administrative offices.
Mrs. Thompson said a daily rosary and remained faithful to her religion until her final days.
We believe that our Mom and Nana is now enjoying a much deserved and joyful reunion with her beloved husband, family and friends who have already been called by our Lord.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated Thursday, February 6 at 10:30 am, at St. Joseph Church, Mendham.
Published in Daily Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020