|
|
Mary Janet Mills Rutledge Moss
Hackettstown - It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Janet Mills Rutledge Moss announce her passing on June 5, 2019 at Hackettstown Medical Center. She was 94 years of age.
Janet was born and raised in Morristown, NJ. She graduated from Morristown High School class of 1943 and went on to graduate from the Nursing School of Orange Memorial Hospital in 1946. Janet was an R.N. at Morristown Memorial Hospital before becoming a school nurse at Morristown High School for many years.
In June of 1949, Janet married Richard A. Rutledge. After leaving Morristown, they resided in Stephensburg, NJ before his passing in January of 1988. In fall of 1996, Janet moved to Heath Village where she met and married William Moss in May of 2001. Over their years together they were active members in the Heath Village community, traveled extensively, and spent many hours hiking in the NJ/PA area before Bill's passing in April of 2014. Janet continued to reside and be a very active member within Heath Village until her passing.
She is survived by her daughters, Kristine Cirule of Flanders and Melissa (Nelson) Cantillo of Roxbury, her grandchildren Timothy (Nancy) Cirule of Rockaway, Julie (Richard) Ivins of Hoboken, Lauren (Michael) Polis of Rockaway, Alex Cantillo (Kara Lewza) of Wharton, and Victoria Cantillo (Kyle Laden) of Madison, as well as her great-granddaughter Grace Ivins.
A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, June 14 at 2 PM in the Heath Village Auditorium, 430 Schooleys Mountain Road, Hackettstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to the Friendship Fund at Heath Village or the Morris Canal Society in honor of Janet. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Cochran Funeral Home, 905 High Street, Hackettstown, NJ 07840. Those wishing to leave an online condolences may do so at : http://www.cochranfuneral.com/obituaries.php?L=m
Published in Daily Record on June 11, 2019