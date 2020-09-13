Mary Laura Greer
Jefferson Twp - On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Mary Laura Greer, nee Martin, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, joined many loved ones in heaven at the age of 83.
Mary was born on October 9, 1936, at Ford Mine and was proud to call Weldon Road in Jefferson, NJ, her home for her entire life. The beloved daughter of John (Pa) and Laura (Ma) Martin, Mary, called Mamie by many, spent many years as the bus driver for local children, but her favorite role was that of devoted partner, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured time spent with family and friends, holiday celebrations at home, trips to the casino with loved ones, Bingo nights with family, going out for a ride, phone calls with those she loved, and snuggles with her many fur babies.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Martin, her baby brother, Johnny, the father of her 3 children, Rudolph Smith, her husband, Jack Greer, her loving partner, Bill Spaan, and many fur babies. Her memory lives on in her children: daughter, Laura Mullaney, and her husband, Peter; son, Rudolph Smith, and his wife, Darlene; son, Glenn Smith; and son, Mark Greer; 6 grandchildren: Rudolph/Billie Jo Smith, Laura/Phil Holcombe, Mary/Jake Legg, Nicholas/Nathalie Smith, Peter/Jeanne Mullaney, and Sean Mullaney; 5 great-grandchildren: Georgie, Kyle, Jackson, Tanner, and Abigail; special family and friends: Lois, Pauline, Dorothy, and Mary; and 3 cats: Kit-Kat, Moose, and Blackie.
Mary is loved tremendously and will be missed terribly. At her request, there will be no services, and she hopes you will remember that it's not "goodbye", but rather "see you later". If desired, family and friends can make memorial contributions to their local animal shelter in her name. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com