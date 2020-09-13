1/
Mary Laura Greer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Laura Greer

Jefferson Twp - On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Mary Laura Greer, nee Martin, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, joined many loved ones in heaven at the age of 83.

Mary was born on October 9, 1936, at Ford Mine and was proud to call Weldon Road in Jefferson, NJ, her home for her entire life. The beloved daughter of John (Pa) and Laura (Ma) Martin, Mary, called Mamie by many, spent many years as the bus driver for local children, but her favorite role was that of devoted partner, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She treasured time spent with family and friends, holiday celebrations at home, trips to the casino with loved ones, Bingo nights with family, going out for a ride, phone calls with those she loved, and snuggles with her many fur babies.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents, John and Laura Martin, her baby brother, Johnny, the father of her 3 children, Rudolph Smith, her husband, Jack Greer, her loving partner, Bill Spaan, and many fur babies. Her memory lives on in her children: daughter, Laura Mullaney, and her husband, Peter; son, Rudolph Smith, and his wife, Darlene; son, Glenn Smith; and son, Mark Greer; 6 grandchildren: Rudolph/Billie Jo Smith, Laura/Phil Holcombe, Mary/Jake Legg, Nicholas/Nathalie Smith, Peter/Jeanne Mullaney, and Sean Mullaney; 5 great-grandchildren: Georgie, Kyle, Jackson, Tanner, and Abigail; special family and friends: Lois, Pauline, Dorothy, and Mary; and 3 cats: Kit-Kat, Moose, and Blackie.

Mary is loved tremendously and will be missed terribly. At her request, there will be no services, and she hopes you will remember that it's not "goodbye", but rather "see you later". If desired, family and friends can make memorial contributions to their local animal shelter in her name. Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Record from Sep. 13 to Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton
216 South Main Street
Wharton, NJ 07885
(973) 366-0520
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bermingham Funeral Home - Wharton

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved