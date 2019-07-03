|
Mary Lavin
Landing - Mary Lavin of Landing, NJ passed away peacefully on Monday, July 1, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was 91 years old. Mary was born on July 9, 1927, in New York City to the late John and the late Mary (Kohlberger) Foley.
Mary was a longtime resident of Wantagh, NY before moving to Landing, NJ 16 years ago. She enjoyed reading, knitting, crocheting, baking, and babysitting but most importantly Mary loved spending time with her large extended family.
Mary is survived by her loving and devoted children; Michael, James, Thomas (Marie), Cathy Jones (Hugh), Julie Frankel (Ken) and Patrick (Kelly), 14 cherished grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband Martin in 2001, her beloved daughter, Maureen and her beloved son, Martin Jr.
Mary's Life Celebration Services will include a visitation on Friday, July 5th from 12:00 pm to 2:00 pm with a Catholic Prayer Service offered at 2:00 pm at Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home, 150 Landing Road, Landing, NJ. All services are entrusted to the Leber-Lakeside Funeral Home of Landing, NJ. For memorial donations please consider or stjude.org
For memorial donations please consider or stjude.org
