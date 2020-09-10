Mary Lou (Smith) Applegate
Mary Lou (Smith) Applegate died peacefully at her home at the age of 71, on September 7th, 2020. She was born in Chester, NJ. Mary Lou was the daughter of the late Ralph and Florence (Barker) Smith.
She was survived by her husband of 36 years, Robert Applegate, her 3 stepchildren Alisa, Tina & Robert, her sisters, Darlene and Laura and her brother Gordon.
The family will receive visitors at the Coughlin Funeral Home in Califon, NJ on Saturday, September 12, 2020 from 11am-1pm. A graveside service will be held at First Congregational Church Cemetery, 30 Hillside Road, Chester, NJ 07930.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Long Valley Fire Department, 5 Fairview Ave, Long Valley, NJ 07853.
