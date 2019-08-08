|
Mary Louise Taylor Knox
- - August 20, 1939 - August 4, 2019
We mourn the passing of Mary Lou Knox, beloved wife of Hubbard A. Knox III; mother of Anthony (Christine) Keuper, Hannelore (Michael) Kaplan and Jane (Ralph) Campbell; step-mother of Cindy (Fritz) Besselaar, Bryant (M.J.) Knox and Christina (John) Knox-Bell; and grandmother of Leah, Casey, Elaine, Brooke, Livi, Gabrielle, Zak, Matt, Niko, Connor, Nate, and Alex. She was predeceased by her father Glen Taylor, mother Madeline Taylor, who passed earlier this year at the age of 101, and four siblings, Judy, Tim, David and Michael.
Mary Lou was raised in Houlton, Maine and brought up her children in Madison, New Jersey. She met her love, Hub, in the spring of 1980 and they were married in 1982. Mary Lou earned a Bachelors Degree in English from Drew University, and then a Masters Degree in Social Work from Fordham University. She volunteered as an oncology social work counselor for CancerCare and maintained a private, counseling practice. Mary Lou and Hub lived in Chatham, New Jersey before moving to Morristown, where they were members of Canoe Brook Country Club and attended St. Paul's Episcopal Church. In 1998, they established another residence at Harbour Ridge in Palm City, Florida, where they attended St. Mary's Episcopal Church in Stuart, and where Mary Lou became an accomplished artist and served as the President of the Artisans Unlimited club at Harbour Ridge.
Mary Lou loved to laugh, enjoyed spending time with her many friends, and cherished her family. Mary Lou and Hub liked playing golf together and traveling around the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. Her travels and time spent in nature inspired many of the beautiful paintings she left behind. She was vivacious, determined and fun.
Mary Lou has passed three days before her 37th wedding anniversary and sixteen days before her 80th birthday. She will be sorely missed.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 200 Main St., Chatham, on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. A reception will follow at St. Paul's Parish House.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute in her memory to the at https://www2.heart.org/site/SPageNavigator/donatenow_legacy.html&s_src=nav or can be mailed to /, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
For additional information, go to www.bradleyfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements by Wm. A. Bradley & Son Funeral Home, Chatham, NJ.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 8, 2019