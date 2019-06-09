|
|
Mary M. Kelly
Florham Park - Mary M. Kelly, 94, of Florham Park, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM funeral mass celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation from 3PM to 6PM on Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit madison memorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 9, 2019