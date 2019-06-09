Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
9:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Vincent Martyr RC Church
Madison, NJ
View Map
Mary M. Kelly Obituary
Mary M. Kelly

Florham Park - Mary M. Kelly, 94, of Florham Park, died peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2019. Funeral services begin at 9AM on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 10AM funeral mass celebrated at St. Vincent Martyr RC Church, Madison. Entombment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation from 3PM to 6PM on Friday at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit madison memorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on June 9, 2019
