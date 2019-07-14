|
Mary M. Rodkewitz
Wharton - Mary was born to Arthur and Mary Rekun on 5/29/24 and passed peacefully on 6/14/19 at the age of 95. She was a lifelong resident of Wharton, NJ. A private service at the burial site, St. Mary's Cemetery, was held on 5/19/19.
In her youth she especially loved walks up "King's Mountain" in Wharton with her Aunt Veronica, swimming at "the trestle" in the Rockaway River, ice skating on the Morris Canal, and spending time laughing with her beloved grandmother "Bocky" and mother "Binky" on their tiny Wharton farmstead.
She graduated from St. Mary's School in 1937 and Wharton High School in 1941.
Mary worked at Picatinny, McGregors, and then alongside her husband Julius "Rocky" Rodkewitz at Rocky's Pasties as owners and operators. She continued working at Rocky's with her son Thomas until the age of 88.
As a mother and homemaker, she was an unending source of love and hospitality. Anyone was welcome in her home and at the dinner table, family or not.
In her golden years, Mary enjoyed Sunday rides with Julius, cooking and spending time with her children and grandchildren, and watching the Mets with her best friend Stella Kopski (Simon).
She was quick to speak her mind with a remarkably sharp wit and sense of humor, yet she won the heart of everyone she met by being equally loving, empathetic, and quick to forgive. Mary was the cornerstone of her family, with an open door and always open arms who will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts.
Her company was loved by all at Regency Grande in Dover, who took great care of her.
She was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Julius Rodkewitz, sisters Angela and Dorothy, and brother Leon.
She is survived by her son Leon Rodkewitz and his wife Beverly, granddaughter Leann Williams and her husband Gary, great grandchildren Gary III and Jackson, grandson Jonathan Rodkewitz all of NC; son Thomas Rodkewitz and his wife Mary, grandson Brandon of Wharton; daughter Mary Lee Colonna, grandson Anthony, granddaughter Stefanie of Randolph; several nieces and nephews.
Offer condolences at www.BerminghamFH.com
Published in Daily Record on July 14, 2019