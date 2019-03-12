|
|
Mary MacMillan
Morris Plains - Mary MacMillan (nee Freeman) passed away peacefully on March 7th at the Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. She was born in Montclair, NJ. Mary Lived in Morris Township for many years before moving to Morris Plains 19 years ago.
Mary graduated from Caldwell High School in 1959. She was a long-time employee of NJ Bell/Verizon, Morristown, NJ, and worked there until her retirement in 1999.
Mary was a devoted wife to her husband, David MacMillan, and a loving mother to her children, Sean MacMillan (Derya), Kevin MacMillan, and Daniel MacMillan (Nancy). She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren, Molly and Daniel MacMillan. She loved traveling the world and meeting people, many of whom became lifetime friends.
Funeral arrangements are private for the family and are under the care of Dangler Funeral Home, Morris Plains. The family requests that donations may be made in Mary's memory to the ().
Published in Daily Record on Mar. 12, 2019