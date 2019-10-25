|
|
Mary Makepeace
Oak Ridge - Mary Makepeace, 90, of Oak Ridge, NJ, passed away on October 16, 2019 at the Buttler Memorial Hospital.
She was born May 17, 1929 in Fairlawn, NJ to the late David Wilson and Mary (McClean) Wilson.
Mary was a homemaker and a member of the Milton United Methodist Church and the Golden Age Club of Milton.
Mary is survived by her two daughters, Laura Makepeace and her husband Tony Dylewski of Wintersville, OH and Anne Makepeace of Butler, PA; her son Robert Makepeace of Oak Ride, NJ; 8 grandchildren; many great and great-great grandchildren.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased in death by her husbadn, Frank Makepeace, her son David Makepeace and her sister, Anges Greene.
A private graveside service will be held on November 2 at 10:00 AM at the George Washington Cemetery, Paramus, NJ, with Pastor Ellen Bechtold officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Milton United Methodist Church, 316 Dover-Milton Rd, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 25 to Oct. 28, 2019