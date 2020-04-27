|
Mary Margaret May
Mary Margaret May, 82, beloved wife, mother and grandmother passed away on April 24th 2020 at St. Clare's Hospital in Denville, NJ.
Born in 1937 in Brooklyn, NY, she was the daughter of the late James A. Farley and Florence E. Kelk. She was one of five sisters. She was raised and educated in Brooklyn, NY. She obtained her BA at St. Joseph's College, her MS in Education at Brooklyn College and completed additional graduate studies at St. John's College.
She worked for many years as a teacher in both the New York City and New Jersey school systems. She also worked for 16 years at Hispanic Affairs in Dover NJ as a manager and instructor. Later in life, she was the office manager of H&R Block in Dover, NJ.
On November 2, 1968, she married Frank Bellinger May Jr. They met at a ski area in northern Vermont. They lived most of their 51 years together in Roselle Park and Denville, NJ. They also lived for a few years in La Porte, IN and London, UK. They have one son, Kevin Farley May.
Mary Margaret and Frank loved to ski and to travel, not just to visit new places but also family and friends. Mary Margaret loved flower arranging and was an active member of Mt. Tabor Garden Club. She also was a past president of the Indian Lake Community Club.
She was an active member of St. Mary's Roman Catholic Church in Denville, NJ and she taught 3rd grade CCD/Sunday school for 30 years. Later, Frank and Mary Margaret attended St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church in Mountain Lakes, NJ.
She loved her extended and very tight family of 150. She was compassionate to all and always saw the good in others.
She is survived by her husband Frank (Denville), sister Jacquie (Midlothian, TX), son Kevin, daughter-in-law Nora, and three grandchildren, Veronika, Natalia, and Nicolas (all of New Market, MD).
Due to the current health crisis, all services are private. Interment to take place at Holy Cross Cemetery, Brooklyn, NY. To send a note of condolence, please go to www.normandean.com
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020