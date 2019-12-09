|
Mary "Mollie" O. Hummel
West Caldwell - Mollie Hummel of West Caldwell, NJ passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Daughter of the late Lawrence Michael and Mary Ambrose O'Sullivan, she was predeceased by her loving husband Barry Hummel in 2012. Mollie is survived by her sister Ann L. O'Sullivan; her godchildren Virginia R. Hall, James M. Dowgin, and Charles J. Adomanis and her cherished dog Mackenzie.
Mollie was a Professor of English Literature achieving her Ed.D. at Douglas College (Rutgers University), and a past member of Mensa of Central New Jersey. She was an avid reader and, although she taught for many years, in her retirement she regularly took classes in many subjects, most recently international law.
Funeral Services will be Thursday, December 12, 2019. Family and friends are invited to a memorial gathering from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 a.m. at St. Peter the Apostle Church in New Brunswick. Her cremains will be laid to rest at St. Joseph Cemetery in Bridgewater, immediately following Mass.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in memory of Mollie Hummel to:
Morris Animal Refuge 1242 Lombard St. Philadelphia, PA 19147 morrisanimalrefuge.org/donate
Published in Daily Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019