Mary P. Stuermer
Pompton Lakes - Mary P. (nee-Flaherty) Stuermer passed away on Tuesday, September 24th, 2019 at Cedar Crest Village in Pompton Lakes. She was 97.
Mary was born in Boonton where she lived most of her life before moving to Pompton Lakes.
Mary was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church in Boonton.
She was a loving and dedicated homemaker to her family.
She was pre-deceased by her husband, Heinz (7/6/1989); her son, Rodger, and her daughter, Sandra and eight siblings.
Known as "Auntie Re" by her nieces, nephews and grandnieces and nephews, Mary hosted many a week and weekend at LBI with this progeny, creating fond memories of childhood into adulthood with them. Her spirit and grit are part and parcel of the Flaherty folklore.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Martin A. and Donna; her granddaughter, Heather; and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Memorial Mass at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 26th, 2019 at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel R.C. Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton. Should you consider a remembrance, please consider St. Hubert's Giralda, 575 Woodland Avenue, P.O. Box 159, Madison, NJ 07940 or Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.
Published in Daily Record from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019