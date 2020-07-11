Mary Quinn (Daly) BodnarukMorris Township - Mary Quinn (Daly) Bodnaruk of Morris Township passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 2nd at Morristown Medical Center. She was 82.Born and raised in Newark, NJ, Mary graduated as valedictorian from St. Michael's High School in 1955. She worked as a secretary for General Electric where she also met her husband, William Bodnaruk (d. 2006). They moved from Clifton to Morris Township in 1966 where she resided for 54 years and raised their family of six children.Mary enjoyed volunteering in the elementary school and eventually worked full time at Frelinghuysen Middle School as a library aide as well as an administrative assistant in the guidance counselors' office.Mary was a member of the Morris Township Senior Citizens Club and was a proud cat owner for most of her life. Her loyalty, generosity and genuine concern for her family and friends is her legacy.Mary is survived by her son Greg and wife Wendy, daughter Quinn Koziol and husband Jeff, daughter Susan Hunt and husband John, son Bill and wife Sally, daughter Barbara Salas and daughter Beverly Manigault and husband Steven.She is also survived by her ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.Mary's parents John Daly and Agnes (Byrne) Daly, brother Jim, sister Pat Ponzio and husband Nick, and sister Nancy Giacalone all died previously.A small, outdoor, private ceremony to honor Mary will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary's name may be made to St. Hubert's Animal Welfare Center: