Mary R. Byrne
Denville - Mary R. Byrne, 87, of Denville, passed away suddenly on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Memorial Visitation will take place on Wednesday, August 7th from 4 - 8 pm with Funeral Service beginning at 7:30 pm at Norman Dean Home for Services, 16 Righter Avenue, Denville, NJ. Memorial Donations are being accepted in Mary's memory to The Institute for Spiritual Development, Attn: Betty, 15 Sparta Avenue, Sparta, NJ 07871. Please visit www.normandean.com for complete obituary.
Published in Daily Record on Aug. 4, 2019