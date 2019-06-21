|
|
Mary Rolsing
Morris Plains - Mary Rolsing, 90, passed away on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Sunrise Senior Living in Morris Plains, NJ. She was born in Olyphant, PA but was a long-time resident of New Jersey, having lived in Irvington for over 10 years, then in Whippany for 48 years, before moving to Sunrise. Prior to her retirement in 2009, Mary was employed by Consolidated Bearing Company in Cedar Knolls.
Mary is survived by her two daughters and their husbands: Barbara and Jack Dominey, and Cindy and Tom Wojcik. She is also survived by her grandchildren Meg Dominey, and Matthew and Brian Wojcik; a sister, Pauline Begin, and her husband, Paul; her brothers Joseph Smarkusky and William Smarkusky, and sister-in-law Marilyn Smarkusky, as well as many beloved nieces and nephews. Mary was predeceased by her husband John Rolsing, her parents Joseph and Anna Smarkusky, and her brother John Smarkusky.
Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00PM on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Tuttle Funeral Home, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com) with a Funeral Service at 3PM. Interment will be private. Please omit flowers. Should friends desire, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the Our House Foundation for Adult Autism Services (http://www.ourhousenj.org/our-house-foundation/).
Published in Daily Record on June 21, 2019