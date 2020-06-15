Mary Schoephoester



Madison - Mary (Sagmo) Schoephoester was born on St Patrick's day 1926, to Norwegian immigrants in Madison WI. She passed away on May 20, 2020, of natural causes and resided in Madison, NJ.



While Mary was attending the University of Wisconsin she met her husband Bill Schoephoester. Prior to college, she worked as a fashion model in Los Angeles and convinced Bill that working in California was even better than working in Wisconsin. He was able to get a transfer to California where they enjoyed several years before relocating the family six times until they landed in Morris Township NJ.



Mary enjoyed entertaining, gardening, travel, and a good party. She lived at Sunrise Senior Living in Madison and was appreciative of the people who made it feel like home. She went out of her way to know every resident's first name. She also enjoyed creating weekly floral arrangements for the dining room tables, it was her contribution.



Mary is predeceased by her husband Bill Schoephoester. She is survived by three children, Kirk (Melanie) of Ft. Lauderdale FL, Randy of Maple Falls WA, Kim McDonald (Jack) of Morristown NJ, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Funeral arrangements will be private.









