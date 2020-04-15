|
|
Mary (Marion) Smock
Boonton -
Mary (Marion) Smock of Boonton, was called to the Lord on Easter Sunday April 12, 2020. She was 90 years old. Born in Boonton Township to John and Anna (Baka) Para, she was the eighth of nine children.
She was employed at Ballantine Laboratories in Boonton for 22 years before retiring in 1971. She was a former member of the Boonton Kiwanis First Aid Squad for 15 years. In 1961, she became the first female president of the Squad after serving various offices.
After high school, she had been a volunteer nurse's aide at Saint Clare's in Denville and All Souls in Morristown.
She was a member of the following: the Saint Clare's Auxiliary, the Ladies Auxiliary of Veterans of Foreign Wars Gus Ginder Post 242 in Boonton and the Rosary Society at Saint Cyril and Methodius Church where she practiced her deep faith. She was actively involved in all her reunions for the class of 1947.
She was a fan of the New York Yankees and avid reader. In her spare time, she picked up crocheting and over the years made over 200 afghans. These blankets, each unique, were gifts to family members, newborns as well as donated to numerous organizations.
But she most cherished spending with family and was always one to remember a birthday, anniversary or to send a thank you card.
She was predeceased by her husband of fifty years, Archer Smock, her bothers John and Frank, her sister's twins Anna and Mary, Helen Cooke, Sophie Hulmes, Agnes Mazzucco and Margaret Hopkins.
She is survived by her nieces and care-givers Debi Hopkins of Denville and Patty Aspril (Edgar) of Boonton, her sister in-law Edie Smock of Towaco as well as several additional nieces and nephews.
Services are private and a memorial celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Donations can be made to the Boonton Kiwanis.
Please visit codeymackeyfh.com to share a condolence or a memory with the family.
Published in Daily Record from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020