Mary T. (Nee-De Lauro) Brotons
Mary T. (nee-De Lauro) Brotons

Bradenton, FL - Mary T. (nee-De Lauro) Brotons passed away on September 23, 2020. She was 90.

She was born and raised in Weehawken, NJ.

She was an Office Worker for Verizon in Hanover.

Mary is predeceased by her husband, Rudolph Brotons.

She is survived by her daughter & son-in-law Susan and Dennis Kowalski, her sons: Michael and his wife Susan Brotons, and Craig and his wife Laurie Brotons, as well as her beloved grandchildren, Michelle Brotons, Ashley Kowalski, Rebecca Brotons, Kiara Kowalski, Sophia Brotons, Sara Brotons and Trevor Brotons.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Funeral Mass, Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00am at St. Ann R.C. Church, 781 Smith Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054. Interment: Restland Memorial Park, East Hanover, NJ. Visiting hours are on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 8:30-9:30am at the Par-Troy Funeral Home 95 Parsippany Road, Parsippany, NJ 07054 (973)887-3235. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in her memory to the American Heart Association or the Tidewell Hospice in Bradenton, FL.




Published in Daily Record from Sep. 28 to Sep. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Par-Troy Funeral Home
95 Parsippany Rd.
Parsippany, NJ 07054
(973) 887-3235
