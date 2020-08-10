1/
Mary Theresa Danzi
Mary Theresa Danzi, 97, a lifelong resident of Boonton, passed away on August 9, 2020, at her daughter's residence.

Mary was a proud homemaker.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at the Dangler, Lewis and Carey Funeral Home, 312 West Main Street, Boonton, NJ 07005, from 10:30 AM - 12:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:30 PM at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church, 910 Birch Street, Boonton, NJ 07005. Interment will follow immediately at St. Mary's Cemetery on Wootton Street in Boonton.

Mary was predeceased by her beloved husband Ralph Danzi; and her siblings James Cacciabeve, Sam Cacciabeve, Emidio Cacciabeve, Rose Famiglieitti and Nick Cacciabeve. Mary is survived by her loving children Louise Barclay (Dan), Robert Danzi (Shari) and Anthony Danzi (Patrise); her 9 cherished grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Letters of condolence may be posted at danglerlewisandcareyfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations in Mary's name be made to Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Church.

During the COVID 19 pandemic, all persons entering the Funeral Home and Church will be required to wear a face mask or face covering throughout their stay. Likewise, all social distancing rules must be adhered to. Gathering together in groups should not happen. A continued flow throughout the facility will aid in keeping all of us safe, with everyone having an opportunity to pay their respects.




Published in Daily Record from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
