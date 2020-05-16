|
Mary Theresa Vayda
Mary Theresa Vayda, formerly of Morristown, passed away on May 15 at Fox Trail Memory Care Living in Chester. She was 86. Prior to residing in Morristown, she lived in Sarasota, FL and was a long time resident of Denville.
Born and raised in Amsterdam, Netherlands, she was one of 12 children. She met her husband (pre-deceased) in Amsterdam while he was on assignment as a pilot in Europe after his service in the Navy during WWII. She emigrated to the United States and married Edwin J. Vayda in 1953. After living in Bayonne and Whippany, they finally settled in Denville where they raised their three children.
Mary's passion was helping others, especially children. While raising her own family, she welcomed many foster children into her home, some of whom had severe handicaps and special needs. She was known for her dedication, tireless energy, and the loving care that she provided to so many children. To the delight of many, especially children, she shared her Dutch heritage through stories, nursery rhymes, songs, and games.
In 1976 she worked with her husband when he formed a company called Flightpath Services, Inc., an FAA Repair Station that overhauls aircraft components, located in Teterboro. She worked at Flightpath Services Inc. until her retirement.
Survivors include her daughters, Patricia Mills of Long Valley, Joan Vayda of Paramus, and son John Vayda of Madison.
Her adored grandchildren and great grandchildren are granddaughters: Lana Vayda, Megan Filipak, Sarah Mills, Madeleine Vayda, and Natalie Vayda; and great grandchildren: Keith Elam, Jordan Filipak, Riley Filipak, and Odin Torres-Mills.
She is also survived by 5 sisters and 3 brothers.
Mary's life will be celebrated by friends and family at a future date.
Interment will be next to her husband at the Columbarium in Arlington National Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to William J. Leber Funeral Home, Chester, NJ.
For online condolences and information visit www.leberfuneralhome.com.
Published in Daily Record from May 16 to May 17, 2020