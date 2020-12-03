Maryann Campbell
Maryann Campbell 81, passed away on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Saint Clare's Hospital, Dover. She was born in Newark and is a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in Caldwell, Class of 1957. She has been a Dover resident for 56 years. Maryann was a homemaker until her children were grown and then she was a Library Assistant for the Dover Public Library.
Maryann is survived by her husband Vincent W. of 61 years, her 5 daughters: Mary Alice and her husband Charles Dunn, Rockaway Twp., Catherine of Newton, Carolann of Landing, Joan of Rockaway Twp., Patricia of Frelinghuysen Twp., and by one brother, Henry J. Werdann of Fl. She is also survived by her 16 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. Maryann is predeceased by her son Thomas Campbell 2010, her 5 sisters and one brother.
Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Tuttle Funeral Home, 272 Route 10, Randolph (www.tuttlefh.com
).
Funeral Service 2:00 PM on Monday, December 7, 2020 at Sacred Heart R.C. Church, Dover.
In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her memory to: Saint Clare's Hospital, 25 Pocono Road, Denville, NJ 07834 Attn: Administration. Please, request that the donation is earmarked for the purchase of I Pad's for the ICU and Covid-19 floors, so families can face time with patients.