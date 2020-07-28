MaryAnn Monaco
Born on August 4, 1938, MaryAnn was known for her kindness, bright smile, infectious laugh, and devotion to the Lord. She always had a Bible within reach, Christian music on her boom box, and a pastor on television. MaryAnn did not go on to college after high school but devoted her life to raising her children and educated herself through her love of reading. MaryAnn loved to shared the Word with others and instilled a love for Jesus in her kids and grandkids. She also enjoyed a close relationship with her sister Nancy and nieces Kristen and Candace.
MaryAnn is survived by her children Michael, Jacqueline, Melissa, Shannon, and Dante; grandchildren Angela, Dante, Salvatore, Alicia, and Claire; great-grandchildren Bryen, Mason, and Arianna; ex-husband Richard; and of course her pets: dogs Callie and Ellie, and her cat Abby. She is predeceased by her mother Hildaguard Urban, and sister Nancy Casulli. MaryAnn's favorite verse was Psalm 34:18: "The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and those who are crushed in spirit." Her family members take comfort in knowing she is now with the Lord and look forward to when they can be reunited.
For service information please go to scanlanfuneral.com