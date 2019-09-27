|
|
Matthew M. Stella
Convent Station - Matthew M. Stella, 79, a longtime resident of Convent Station, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Matthew was the owner of Casa De Pasta in Randolph since 1983. Funeral services will begin at 10AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 11AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Thomas More RC Church, Convent Station. Interment will be held privately for the family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Matthew's life on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 27, 2019