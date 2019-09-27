Services
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
973-377-2735
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Madison Memorial Home - Madison
159 Main Street
Madison, NJ 07940
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Thomas More RC Church
Convent Station, NJ
View Map
Matthew M. Stella Obituary
Matthew M. Stella

Convent Station - Matthew M. Stella, 79, a longtime resident of Convent Station, died peacefully at home on Wednesday, September 25, 2019. Matthew was the owner of Casa De Pasta in Randolph since 1983. Funeral services will begin at 10AM on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Madison Memorial Home, 159 Main Street, Madison, followed by a 11AM Liturgy of Christian Burial celebrated at St. Thomas More RC Church, Convent Station. Interment will be held privately for the family. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend a visitation to celebrate Matthew's life on Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5PM to 8PM at the funeral home. For a complete obituary, please visit www.madisonmemorialhome.com
Published in Daily Record on Sept. 27, 2019
